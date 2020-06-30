All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5289 Eisenhower Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5289 Eisenhower Rd
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

5289 Eisenhower Rd

5289 Eisenhower Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5289 Eisenhower Road, Columbus, OH 43229
Salem Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR/2BA single family house in Salem Village - Property Id: 208720

Nice and cozy 3BR/2BA single family house to rent. Good location in the quiet neighborhood of Salem Village.
Close to N High St, highways and bus lines;
Fresh paint and new floor;
Central A/C; Gas furnace;
Refrigerator, gas range, microwave,dishwasher and disposal in kitchen;
Closet in each bedroom;
Full basement; W/D hookups in basement;
Detached garage with remote control;
Backyard connects to the Chaseland park;

Tenants pay all the utilities. Non-smoke unit. At least one year lease. No section 8. Income 3x rent. For more information and pictures, please email or text 2174120522. Thanks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208720
Property Id 208720

(RLNE5483881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5289 Eisenhower Rd have any available units?
5289 Eisenhower Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5289 Eisenhower Rd have?
Some of 5289 Eisenhower Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5289 Eisenhower Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5289 Eisenhower Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5289 Eisenhower Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5289 Eisenhower Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5289 Eisenhower Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5289 Eisenhower Rd offers parking.
Does 5289 Eisenhower Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5289 Eisenhower Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5289 Eisenhower Rd have a pool?
No, 5289 Eisenhower Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5289 Eisenhower Rd have accessible units?
No, 5289 Eisenhower Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5289 Eisenhower Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5289 Eisenhower Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing