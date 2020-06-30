5289 Eisenhower Rd

Amenities
3BR/2BA single family house in Salem Village - Property Id: 208720
Nice and cozy 3BR/2BA single family house to rent. Good location in the quiet neighborhood of Salem Village.
Close to N High St, highways and bus lines;
Fresh paint and new floor;
Central A/C; Gas furnace;
Refrigerator, gas range, microwave,dishwasher and disposal in kitchen;
Closet in each bedroom;
Full basement; W/D hookups in basement;
Detached garage with remote control;
Backyard connects to the Chaseland park;
Tenants pay all the utilities. Non-smoke unit. At least one year lease. No section 8. Income 3x rent. For more information and pictures, please email or text 2174120522. Thanks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208720
Property Id 208720
(RLNE5483881)