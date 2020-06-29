5274 Portland St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Come see this nice Two (2) bedroom rental with (1.5) bathroom in the quiet neighborhood of Chillowick Village. This townhome rental includes a partially finished basement and good size storage space. It also has a nice fenced back yard and ample parking space for your guests. It is available for immediate move-in.



(RLNE5447049)