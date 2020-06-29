All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5274 Portland St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5274 Portland St
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

5274 Portland St

5274 Portland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
The Gables
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5274 Portland Street, Columbus, OH 43220
The Gables

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Come see this nice Two (2) bedroom rental with (1.5) bathroom in the quiet neighborhood of Chillowick Village. This townhome rental includes a partially finished basement and good size storage space. It also has a nice fenced back yard and ample parking space for your guests. It is available for immediate move-in.

(RLNE5447049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5274 Portland St have any available units?
5274 Portland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5274 Portland St have?
Some of 5274 Portland St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5274 Portland St currently offering any rent specials?
5274 Portland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5274 Portland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5274 Portland St is pet friendly.
Does 5274 Portland St offer parking?
Yes, 5274 Portland St offers parking.
Does 5274 Portland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5274 Portland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5274 Portland St have a pool?
No, 5274 Portland St does not have a pool.
Does 5274 Portland St have accessible units?
No, 5274 Portland St does not have accessible units.
Does 5274 Portland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5274 Portland St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing