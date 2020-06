Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

3 BR, 2 full bath ranch home with attached 2 car garage located in Hilliard School District. Fenced yard and patio, great for relaxing on summer nights, or for morning coffee. Easy access to freeway. Close to shopping and dining. Pets on a case by case basis. $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet. $25 per month pet fee per pet. Tenant is responsible for mowing.