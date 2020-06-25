522 Enfield Road

Amenities
Spacious 2BR Single Family House - Say hello to this Spacious two bedroom/one bathroom single family home that's ready for you! New renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood cabinets, designer back-splash and newly tiled floor. Living room and bedrooms have refinished hardwood floors. Cedar-lined closets in the bedrooms. Additional four-season room leads to a private backyard. Detached garage. Ample storage space in second floor attic. Multi-room basement with washer and dryer included. Whole house humidifier and whole-house electronic air cleaner for increased seasonal comfort. The back yard is fenced and has space for gardening. Available immediately. Contact us for your personal tour!
(RLNE4864995)