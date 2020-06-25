All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

522 Enfield Road

522 Enfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

522 Enfield Road, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2BR Single Family House - Say hello to this Spacious two bedroom/one bathroom single family home that's ready for you! New renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood cabinets, designer back-splash and newly tiled floor. Living room and bedrooms have refinished hardwood floors. Cedar-lined closets in the bedrooms. Additional four-season room leads to a private backyard. Detached garage. Ample storage space in second floor attic. Multi-room basement with washer and dryer included. Whole house humidifier and whole-house electronic air cleaner for increased seasonal comfort. The back yard is fenced and has space for gardening. Available immediately. Contact us for your personal tour!

(RLNE4864995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Enfield Road have any available units?
522 Enfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Enfield Road have?
Some of 522 Enfield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Enfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
522 Enfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Enfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 522 Enfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 522 Enfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 522 Enfield Road offers parking.
Does 522 Enfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 Enfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Enfield Road have a pool?
No, 522 Enfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 522 Enfield Road have accessible units?
No, 522 Enfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Enfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Enfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
