5188 Epsom Court

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Columbus home, is located in the Dexter Falls neighborhood and feeds into the Hilliard School District. This home has a sizable yard with a back deck making it perfect for enjoying a nice day. The first floor features a formal living room, dining room, a full eat-in kitchen that opens into a family room with a fireplace, a half bath, and access to the sun room and garage. All five bedrooms and two full baths are located on the second floor with the master bathroom having a jetted bathtub. The full unfinished basement is perfect for additional storage or indoor recreation. Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Application and leasing details can be found inside.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.