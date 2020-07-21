All apartments in Columbus
5188 Epsom Court

5188 Epsom Court · No Longer Available
Location

5188 Epsom Court, Columbus, OH 43221
Dexter Falls

Amenities

This spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Columbus home, is located in the Dexter Falls neighborhood and feeds into the Hilliard School District. This home has a sizable yard with a back deck making it perfect for enjoying a nice day. The first floor features a formal living room, dining room, a full eat-in kitchen that opens into a family room with a fireplace, a half bath, and access to the sun room and garage. All five bedrooms and two full baths are located on the second floor with the master bathroom having a jetted bathtub. The full unfinished basement is perfect for additional storage or indoor recreation. Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Application and leasing details can be found inside.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5188 Epsom Court have any available units?
5188 Epsom Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5188 Epsom Court have?
Some of 5188 Epsom Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5188 Epsom Court currently offering any rent specials?
5188 Epsom Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5188 Epsom Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5188 Epsom Court is pet friendly.
Does 5188 Epsom Court offer parking?
Yes, 5188 Epsom Court offers parking.
Does 5188 Epsom Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5188 Epsom Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5188 Epsom Court have a pool?
No, 5188 Epsom Court does not have a pool.
Does 5188 Epsom Court have accessible units?
No, 5188 Epsom Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5188 Epsom Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5188 Epsom Court does not have units with dishwashers.
