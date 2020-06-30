Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking

Available 05/01/20 512 Clinton St. - Property Id: 222729



**edit: Available 5/1. If you message me please check your email spam folder for my response via turbotenant.com**



Adorable rustic 1 bedroom, 1 bath half duplex available soon in the North Campus/SOHUD neighborhood! Newly updated bathroom with ceramic tile floor and new shower surround. Living area and bedroom both have new laminate wood flooring. Large closets in the bedroom, hallway and kitchen give plenty of storage space. Utility room has washer/dryer hookups and more storage space. Kitchen has gas stove, farmhouse style sink, and ceiling fan. Good sized shared backyard with a firepit and very woodsy atmosphere. Two designated off street parking spots. Pets considered with additional deposit/rent. NO SMOKING.

Neighborhood has many long term tenants and owners, in a rare semi secluded area of SOHUD. Location is near bus lines, close to 71, making commuting to campus or downtown easy. Walking distance to many great local establishments and the beautiful Glen Echo Ravine park.

