Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

512 Clinton St

512 Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

512 Clinton Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
Available 05/01/20 512 Clinton St. - Property Id: 222729

**edit: Available 5/1. If you message me please check your email spam folder for my response via turbotenant.com**

Adorable rustic 1 bedroom, 1 bath half duplex available soon in the North Campus/SOHUD neighborhood! Newly updated bathroom with ceramic tile floor and new shower surround. Living area and bedroom both have new laminate wood flooring. Large closets in the bedroom, hallway and kitchen give plenty of storage space. Utility room has washer/dryer hookups and more storage space. Kitchen has gas stove, farmhouse style sink, and ceiling fan. Good sized shared backyard with a firepit and very woodsy atmosphere. Two designated off street parking spots. Pets considered with additional deposit/rent. NO SMOKING.
Neighborhood has many long term tenants and owners, in a rare semi secluded area of SOHUD. Location is near bus lines, close to 71, making commuting to campus or downtown easy. Walking distance to many great local establishments and the beautiful Glen Echo Ravine park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222729
Property Id 222729

(RLNE5548275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Clinton St have any available units?
512 Clinton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Clinton St have?
Some of 512 Clinton St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Clinton St currently offering any rent specials?
512 Clinton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Clinton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Clinton St is pet friendly.
Does 512 Clinton St offer parking?
Yes, 512 Clinton St offers parking.
Does 512 Clinton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Clinton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Clinton St have a pool?
No, 512 Clinton St does not have a pool.
Does 512 Clinton St have accessible units?
No, 512 Clinton St does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Clinton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Clinton St does not have units with dishwashers.

