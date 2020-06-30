511 Beck st

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

German Village / Schumacher Place - Property Id: 232541



Beautifully renovated, spacious townhouse on historical Beck st in German Village area. The house has been completely remodeled and has a brand new tiled bathroom. Be the first to live in this remodeled duplex in Schumacher Place.. It features a huge master bedroom with 2 large closets, huge fenced yard, open concept living/dining room , updated kitchen with first floor washer and dryer, extra basement and attic storage. It's easy walking distance to the park, restaurants, Children's Hospital and downtown. All stainless appliances. This is a pet friendly area with beautiful dog park down the street and a pet friendly brewery and restaurant on the corner. Come be the first ones to live in this great property. $1,500. This is a $200 discount for an April lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232541

Property Id 232541



(RLNE5608201)