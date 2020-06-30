All apartments in Columbus
511 Beck st
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

511 Beck st

511 East Beck Street · No Longer Available
Location

511 East Beck Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
German Village / Schumacher Place - Property Id: 232541

Beautifully renovated, spacious townhouse on historical Beck st in German Village area. The house has been completely remodeled and has a brand new tiled bathroom. Be the first to live in this remodeled duplex in Schumacher Place.. It features a huge master bedroom with 2 large closets, huge fenced yard, open concept living/dining room , updated kitchen with first floor washer and dryer, extra basement and attic storage. It's easy walking distance to the park, restaurants, Children's Hospital and downtown. All stainless appliances. This is a pet friendly area with beautiful dog park down the street and a pet friendly brewery and restaurant on the corner. Come be the first ones to live in this great property. $1,500. This is a $200 discount for an April lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232541
Property Id 232541

(RLNE5608201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Beck st have any available units?
511 Beck st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Beck st have?
Some of 511 Beck st's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Beck st currently offering any rent specials?
511 Beck st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Beck st pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 Beck st is pet friendly.
Does 511 Beck st offer parking?
No, 511 Beck st does not offer parking.
Does 511 Beck st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Beck st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Beck st have a pool?
No, 511 Beck st does not have a pool.
Does 511 Beck st have accessible units?
No, 511 Beck st does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Beck st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Beck st has units with dishwashers.

