511 Beck st

German Village / Schumacher Place - Property Id: 232541
Beautifully renovated, spacious townhouse on historical Beck st in German Village area. The house has been completely remodeled and has a brand new tiled bathroom. Be the first to live in this remodeled duplex in Schumacher Place.. It features a huge master bedroom with 2 large closets, huge fenced yard, open concept living/dining room , updated kitchen with first floor washer and dryer, extra basement and attic storage. It's easy walking distance to the park, restaurants, Children's Hospital and downtown. All stainless appliances. This is a pet friendly area with beautiful dog park down the street and a pet friendly brewery and restaurant on the corner. Come be the first ones to live in this great property. $1,500. This is a $200 discount for an April lease.
