All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 505 E. Jenkins Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
505 E. Jenkins Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

505 E. Jenkins Avenue

505 Jenkins Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

505 Jenkins Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Vasser Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom single family home - This Updated model has seen some minor upgrades this past year. New Carpet, updates to the bathroom, lighting, stained floors, and fenced in home make this property feel like a true home. This property won't last long, call today for a showing!

To apply, reserve, browse listings and make payments, please visit our website at: www.chathamandpark.com

**Abundance Realty is an equal housing provider. As part of our application process we consider credit, background and rental history. Applicants should make three times the monthly rent, for consideration. Please contact us for additional information. lease@chathamandpark.com or 614-230-2671**

(RLNE5793244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 E. Jenkins Avenue have any available units?
505 E. Jenkins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 E. Jenkins Avenue have?
Some of 505 E. Jenkins Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 E. Jenkins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
505 E. Jenkins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 E. Jenkins Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 E. Jenkins Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 505 E. Jenkins Avenue offer parking?
No, 505 E. Jenkins Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 505 E. Jenkins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 E. Jenkins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 E. Jenkins Avenue have a pool?
No, 505 E. Jenkins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 505 E. Jenkins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 505 E. Jenkins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 505 E. Jenkins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 E. Jenkins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Gravity
500 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing