Columbus, OH
/
5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:04 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard
5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom garden unit that features walk in closets, fireplace, patio, and attached one car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard have any available units?
5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard have?
Some of 5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5048 Aspen Pine Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
