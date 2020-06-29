All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5029 Cloudberry Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5029 Cloudberry Pass
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

5029 Cloudberry Pass

5029 Cloudberry Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5029 Cloudberry Pass, Columbus, OH 43054
Fodor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5029 Cloudberry Pass Available 06/16/20 Spacious and Contemporary 3 Bedroom Rental Home in Prime New Albany Location (Green at Hampsted Village)!! - An AMAZING Gem in New Albany!! Move in ready in Hamspted Green! Minutes from all of the wonderful amenities in New Albany sits this beautiful contemporary home that has the perfect touch of entertainment, relaxation, and storage space. . More than 2800 sq. ft. of gorgeous living space awaits.

This beautiful home features:

-A grand 2 story entry way
-Wide-planked hardwood floors on the first level.
-Private first floor den with french doors.
-Spacious living room with large windows
-Large formal dining room
-Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and center island/breakfast bar.
-Open Great Room with fireplace and souring vaulted ceilings.
-First floor laundry room /mud room with washer and dryer included
-First floor powder room
-Large master suite with a beautiful en suite that includes an oval soaking tub
-2 very specious bedrooms
-A well appointed 4 piece bath
-Soft custom colors throughout
-2 car over sized attach garage
-Spacious basement - great for storage
-Beautiful landscaping
-Gorgeous private back yard with patio.

Pet Friendly!!

Convenient to major highways and close to shopping and wonderful restaurants this home is a must see. Located in the New Albany School District. Call today for a personal tour!!

Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/iOWVGV3dOfY

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call us today to request an application

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5661994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 Cloudberry Pass have any available units?
5029 Cloudberry Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5029 Cloudberry Pass have?
Some of 5029 Cloudberry Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5029 Cloudberry Pass currently offering any rent specials?
5029 Cloudberry Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 Cloudberry Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 5029 Cloudberry Pass is pet friendly.
Does 5029 Cloudberry Pass offer parking?
Yes, 5029 Cloudberry Pass offers parking.
Does 5029 Cloudberry Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5029 Cloudberry Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 Cloudberry Pass have a pool?
No, 5029 Cloudberry Pass does not have a pool.
Does 5029 Cloudberry Pass have accessible units?
No, 5029 Cloudberry Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 Cloudberry Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 5029 Cloudberry Pass does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing