5029 Cloudberry Pass Available 06/16/20 Spacious and Contemporary 3 Bedroom Rental Home in Prime New Albany Location (Green at Hampsted Village)!! - An AMAZING Gem in New Albany!! Move in ready in Hamspted Green! Minutes from all of the wonderful amenities in New Albany sits this beautiful contemporary home that has the perfect touch of entertainment, relaxation, and storage space. . More than 2800 sq. ft. of gorgeous living space awaits.



This beautiful home features:



-A grand 2 story entry way

-Wide-planked hardwood floors on the first level.

-Private first floor den with french doors.

-Spacious living room with large windows

-Large formal dining room

-Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and center island/breakfast bar.

-Open Great Room with fireplace and souring vaulted ceilings.

-First floor laundry room /mud room with washer and dryer included

-First floor powder room

-Large master suite with a beautiful en suite that includes an oval soaking tub

-2 very specious bedrooms

-A well appointed 4 piece bath

-Soft custom colors throughout

-2 car over sized attach garage

-Spacious basement - great for storage

-Beautiful landscaping

-Gorgeous private back yard with patio.



Pet Friendly!!



Convenient to major highways and close to shopping and wonderful restaurants this home is a must see. Located in the New Albany School District. Call today for a personal tour!!



Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/iOWVGV3dOfY



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



