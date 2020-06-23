All apartments in Columbus
494 Elsmere St

494 Elsmere Street · No Longer Available
Location

494 Elsmere Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newlt renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom German Village area home. Fresh updates such as cabinetry, flooring, paint, brand new bathroom and more! Live affordably in the heart of historic German Village! 2 large bedrooms offer enough space for a queen bed. Sizeable eat in kitchen is great for entertaining. Formal living and dining rooms add bonus space for guests or a home office. Street parking only. Small fenced back yard. 12- month lease. Pets approved on case by case basis. Tenant pays electric, water and gas (new furnace!, window ac provided). Easy to see & apply!

(RLNE4578706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 494 Elsmere St have any available units?
494 Elsmere St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 494 Elsmere St currently offering any rent specials?
494 Elsmere St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 494 Elsmere St pet-friendly?
Yes, 494 Elsmere St is pet friendly.
Does 494 Elsmere St offer parking?
No, 494 Elsmere St does not offer parking.
Does 494 Elsmere St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 494 Elsmere St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 494 Elsmere St have a pool?
No, 494 Elsmere St does not have a pool.
Does 494 Elsmere St have accessible units?
No, 494 Elsmere St does not have accessible units.
Does 494 Elsmere St have units with dishwashers?
No, 494 Elsmere St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 494 Elsmere St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 494 Elsmere St has units with air conditioning.
