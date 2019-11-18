All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4934 Ivyvine Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4934 Ivyvine Blvd

4934 Ivyvine Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4934 Ivyvine Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Ranch Condo - 1400 Sqft Available 04/01/19 Spacious 2 Bedroom Ranch style ground floor condo at the Vining's with 9 foot high ceilings.
Master bedroom with a walk in closet and en suite bath.
Second bedroom with a walk in closet and attached bathroom.
Porcelain tiles in the spacious Foyer area.
Laminate Flooring in the entire Living room, Dining room, and Both bedrooms.
Both Bathrooms have Granite countertops.
Large one car attached garage.
Spacious patio area.
Water Bill, Trash fees, and Landscaping charges are PAID by the Landlord.
Facilities Include: 24 Hour Access Fitness area and Summer Swimming Pool.
Ready to move in 01 Apr 2019. Must pass credit check prior to renting.
First Month Rent and Security Deposit due at signing.

(RLNE3789529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4934 Ivyvine Blvd have any available units?
4934 Ivyvine Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4934 Ivyvine Blvd have?
Some of 4934 Ivyvine Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4934 Ivyvine Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4934 Ivyvine Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4934 Ivyvine Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4934 Ivyvine Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4934 Ivyvine Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4934 Ivyvine Blvd offers parking.
Does 4934 Ivyvine Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4934 Ivyvine Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4934 Ivyvine Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4934 Ivyvine Blvd has a pool.
Does 4934 Ivyvine Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4934 Ivyvine Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4934 Ivyvine Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4934 Ivyvine Blvd has units with dishwashers.
