492 E. Tulane Road
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

492 E. Tulane Road

492 East Tulane Road · No Longer Available
Location

492 East Tulane Road, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
492 E. Tulane Road Available 08/16/19 4 Bedroom- Clintonville/North Campus - Available for Fall 2019! Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in Clintonville. It features 1400 sq ft of living space, a great sized kitchen with endless cabinet and counter space, 4 great sized bedrooms with tons of lighting, an additional office/den space on the first floor, basement with washer and dryer provided along with tons of storage space, off street parking, garage space, large back yard, and so much more!

Pets are accepted with a $250 pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee.

Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and water use.

House does not accept section 8

(RLNE3803602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 492 E. Tulane Road have any available units?
492 E. Tulane Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 492 E. Tulane Road currently offering any rent specials?
492 E. Tulane Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 492 E. Tulane Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 492 E. Tulane Road is pet friendly.
Does 492 E. Tulane Road offer parking?
Yes, 492 E. Tulane Road offers parking.
Does 492 E. Tulane Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 492 E. Tulane Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 492 E. Tulane Road have a pool?
No, 492 E. Tulane Road does not have a pool.
Does 492 E. Tulane Road have accessible units?
No, 492 E. Tulane Road does not have accessible units.
Does 492 E. Tulane Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 492 E. Tulane Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 492 E. Tulane Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 492 E. Tulane Road does not have units with air conditioning.

