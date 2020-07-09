4863 Westerville Run Drive

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom in the Westerville School District - This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home sits quietly nestled in the Westerville school district. As you enter you are greeted with beautiful hard wood flooring. The first floor offers a formal dining and living room and half bathroom. The spacious family room has a gas fireplace w/mantle which opens to the recently upgraded kitchen with all Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, drop sink, center island and lots of cabinet space. Just off the kitchen is the screened in three seasons room which leads to the large private fenced in back yard.



The master bedroom offers large vaulted ceilings, en suite bathroom with soaking tub. 3 spacious bedroom with large closets to add plenty of space for fine living. The finished basement offers lots of room for entertaining.



Washer/dryer hook up

2 car garage



Westerville City School District

Minutes from Easton Town Center

Easy access to I270 and 161



*** PETS WELCOME***



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



