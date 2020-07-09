All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4863 Westerville Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4863 Westerville Run Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:10 PM

4863 Westerville Run Drive

4863 Westerville Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4863 Westerville Run Drive, Columbus, OH 43230
Gould Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom in the Westerville School District - This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home sits quietly nestled in the Westerville school district. As you enter you are greeted with beautiful hard wood flooring. The first floor offers a formal dining and living room and half bathroom. The spacious family room has a gas fireplace w/mantle which opens to the recently upgraded kitchen with all Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, drop sink, center island and lots of cabinet space. Just off the kitchen is the screened in three seasons room which leads to the large private fenced in back yard.

The master bedroom offers large vaulted ceilings, en suite bathroom with soaking tub. 3 spacious bedroom with large closets to add plenty of space for fine living. The finished basement offers lots of room for entertaining.

Washer/dryer hook up
2 car garage

Westerville City School District
Minutes from Easton Town Center
Easy access to I270 and 161

*** PETS WELCOME***

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call us to day to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4863 Westerville Run Drive have any available units?
4863 Westerville Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4863 Westerville Run Drive have?
Some of 4863 Westerville Run Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4863 Westerville Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4863 Westerville Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4863 Westerville Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4863 Westerville Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4863 Westerville Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4863 Westerville Run Drive offers parking.
Does 4863 Westerville Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4863 Westerville Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4863 Westerville Run Drive have a pool?
No, 4863 Westerville Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4863 Westerville Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 4863 Westerville Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4863 Westerville Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4863 Westerville Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle
Columbus, OH 43235
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing