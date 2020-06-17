484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28,

Amenities
* Huge discount offered
University Village (Columbus)
- Furnished (Fridge, Stove, Oven, Heater, 1 big Sofa, 1 small Sofa, 2 Sofa table, 1 TV table, 3 Chairs, Bath, Air Conditioner, Bed, Desk, 2 drawers, 1 lamp table, built-in closet). Moreover, I just put a microwave that I personally owned for people who would live in the house for free (you can use it or not, its up to you)
- $750 per month, available until July 25th.
(The original fee here is $1050, but Im offering discount to $750 per month
- Electricity and Internet is seperately paid.
- Pets allowed.
- Parking lots right beside the apartment.
- If you have any question, please let me know by email.