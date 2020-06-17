All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:03 PM

484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28,

484 Stinchcomb Drive · (201) 845-7300
Location

484 Stinchcomb Drive, Columbus, OH 43202
Riverview

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 411 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
* Huge discount offered

University Village (Columbus)

- Furnished (Fridge, Stove, Oven, Heater, 1 big Sofa, 1 small Sofa, 2 Sofa table, 1 TV table, 3 Chairs, Bath, Air Conditioner, Bed, Desk, 2 drawers, 1 lamp table, built-in closet). Moreover, I just put a microwave that I personally owned for people who would live in the house for free (you can use it or not, its up to you)

- $750 per month, available until July 25th.
(The original fee here is $1050, but Im offering discount to $750 per month

- Electricity and Internet is seperately paid.

- Pets allowed.

- Parking lots right beside the apartment.

- If you have any question, please let me know by email.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28, have any available units?
484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28, has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28, have?
Some of 484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28,'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28, currently offering any rent specials?
484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28, pet-friendly?
Yes, 484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28, is pet friendly.
Does 484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28, offer parking?
Yes, 484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28, does offer parking.
Does 484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28, have a pool?
No, 484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28, does not have a pool.
Does 484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28, have accessible units?
No, 484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28, does not have accessible units.
Does 484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28, have units with dishwashers?
No, 484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28, does not have units with dishwashers.
