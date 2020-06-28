4825 Pennfair St. Unit L

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Olentangy The Condominiums Townhome for Rent Gas & Water Included! - Excellent Olentangy The Condominiums Townhome for Rent. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo featuring living room, dining room, fresh "Griege" paint w/White Trim, full finished basement, private patio and parking. Access to community Pool & Tennis Courts. Gas & Water included. NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.



This One Will Not Last. Reserve It Now! Call us now at 614-859-5171.



Click this link below to download our rental application:

http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/



(RLNE5151261)