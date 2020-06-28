All apartments in Columbus
4825 Pennfair St. Unit L
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:02 PM

4825 Pennfair St. Unit L

4825 Pennfair Street · No Longer Available
Location

4825 Pennfair Street, Columbus, OH 43214
Olentangy Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Olentangy The Condominiums Townhome for Rent Gas & Water Included! - Excellent Olentangy The Condominiums Townhome for Rent. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo featuring living room, dining room, fresh "Griege" paint w/White Trim, full finished basement, private patio and parking. Access to community Pool & Tennis Courts. Gas & Water included. NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.

This One Will Not Last. Reserve It Now! Call us now at 614-859-5171.

Click this link below to download our rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

(RLNE5151261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 Pennfair St. Unit L have any available units?
4825 Pennfair St. Unit L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4825 Pennfair St. Unit L have?
Some of 4825 Pennfair St. Unit L's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 Pennfair St. Unit L currently offering any rent specials?
4825 Pennfair St. Unit L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 Pennfair St. Unit L pet-friendly?
No, 4825 Pennfair St. Unit L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4825 Pennfair St. Unit L offer parking?
Yes, 4825 Pennfair St. Unit L offers parking.
Does 4825 Pennfair St. Unit L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4825 Pennfair St. Unit L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 Pennfair St. Unit L have a pool?
Yes, 4825 Pennfair St. Unit L has a pool.
Does 4825 Pennfair St. Unit L have accessible units?
No, 4825 Pennfair St. Unit L does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 Pennfair St. Unit L have units with dishwashers?
No, 4825 Pennfair St. Unit L does not have units with dishwashers.
