480 Forest St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

480 Forest St

480 Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

480 Forest Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated and updated, 2 story double. Large windows in front and back on both floors allow for lots of natural light. Kitchen complete with all updated appliances including dishwasher. Ample cabinets and closets for storage. Large, fenced, well-maintained backyard. Landscaping provided by the owner. Neighborhood-friendly front porch. Large bedrooms, both bedrooms on the second floor. Pets considered, Additional pet deposit and monthly pet fee may apply. Rent for this home is $1650/month. Walk through is available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Forest St have any available units?
480 Forest St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 Forest St have?
Some of 480 Forest St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Forest St currently offering any rent specials?
480 Forest St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Forest St pet-friendly?
Yes, 480 Forest St is pet friendly.
Does 480 Forest St offer parking?
No, 480 Forest St does not offer parking.
Does 480 Forest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Forest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Forest St have a pool?
No, 480 Forest St does not have a pool.
Does 480 Forest St have accessible units?
No, 480 Forest St does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Forest St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 Forest St has units with dishwashers.
