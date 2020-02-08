480 Forest St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated and updated, 2 story double. Large windows in front and back on both floors allow for lots of natural light. Kitchen complete with all updated appliances including dishwasher. Ample cabinets and closets for storage. Large, fenced, well-maintained backyard. Landscaping provided by the owner. Neighborhood-friendly front porch. Large bedrooms, both bedrooms on the second floor. Pets considered, Additional pet deposit and monthly pet fee may apply. Rent for this home is $1650/month. Walk through is available upon request.