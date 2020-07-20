Rent Calculator
48 Wetmore Rd
Last updated June 12 2019 at 3:50 PM
48 Wetmore Rd
48 Wetmore Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
48 Wetmore Road, Columbus, OH 43214
East Beechwold
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 48 Wetmore Rd have any available units?
48 Wetmore Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 48 Wetmore Rd currently offering any rent specials?
48 Wetmore Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Wetmore Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 Wetmore Rd is pet friendly.
Does 48 Wetmore Rd offer parking?
No, 48 Wetmore Rd does not offer parking.
Does 48 Wetmore Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Wetmore Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Wetmore Rd have a pool?
No, 48 Wetmore Rd does not have a pool.
Does 48 Wetmore Rd have accessible units?
No, 48 Wetmore Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Wetmore Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Wetmore Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Wetmore Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Wetmore Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
