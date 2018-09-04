4650 Collingville Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Delightful unit in desirable location situated tucked in the neighborhd w/ grassy area&treeline around it. Large 3 b/r, 2 1/2, 2 car garage. Has clubhouse w/heated pool, work out area, & library. This condo is for sale as well as for rent. Seller will choose at seller's discretion. New carpet, fresh paint, new vinyl in half bath & laundry, some new light fixtures, new ceramic around fireplace, hearth & foyer. New furnace & 2 baths have new sinks & faucets! Super location! HOA has rules on pets. Limit of 2. No aggressive or large breed dogs are allowed. HOA requires application for all pets and subject to HOA approval. See docs section for more info. Lisa Mills is the manager w/Vaughn Grp, her email is: lmills@vglltd.com Please see docs section of MLS read ag to ag remarks!