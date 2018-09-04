All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4650 Collingville Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4650 Collingville Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4650 Collingville Way

4650 Collingville Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Preserve South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4650 Collingville Way, Columbus, OH 43230
Preserve South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Delightful unit in desirable location situated tucked in the neighborhd w/ grassy area&treeline around it. Large 3 b/r, 2 1/2, 2 car garage. Has clubhouse w/heated pool, work out area, & library. This condo is for sale as well as for rent. Seller will choose at seller's discretion. New carpet, fresh paint, new vinyl in half bath & laundry, some new light fixtures, new ceramic around fireplace, hearth & foyer. New furnace & 2 baths have new sinks & faucets! Super location! HOA has rules on pets. Limit of 2. No aggressive or large breed dogs are allowed. HOA requires application for all pets and subject to HOA approval. See docs section for more info. Lisa Mills is the manager w/Vaughn Grp, her email is: lmills@vglltd.com Please see docs section of MLS read ag to ag remarks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 Collingville Way have any available units?
4650 Collingville Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4650 Collingville Way have?
Some of 4650 Collingville Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 Collingville Way currently offering any rent specials?
4650 Collingville Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 Collingville Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4650 Collingville Way is pet friendly.
Does 4650 Collingville Way offer parking?
Yes, 4650 Collingville Way offers parking.
Does 4650 Collingville Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4650 Collingville Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 Collingville Way have a pool?
Yes, 4650 Collingville Way has a pool.
Does 4650 Collingville Way have accessible units?
No, 4650 Collingville Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 Collingville Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4650 Collingville Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing