461 E Beck St
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:14 AM

461 E Beck St

461 East Beck Street · No Longer Available
Location

461 East Beck Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, unit just steps away from German Village restaurants, Schiller Park, and the Fitness Loft! Classic living and dining area with beautiful exposed brick walls that add unique character and charm. Some of the many unit features include, hardwood floors, in unit washer/dryer, included kitchen appliances, and a private deck area. It also has 2 private parking spots which you'll be hard pressed to find in this neighborhood!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities except for water (eg. gas, electricity, trash, etc.)

Please call or text Samson to arrange a showing:

(585) 269-eight-four-six-two (text preferred)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 E Beck St have any available units?
461 E Beck St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 461 E Beck St have?
Some of 461 E Beck St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 E Beck St currently offering any rent specials?
461 E Beck St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 E Beck St pet-friendly?
Yes, 461 E Beck St is pet friendly.
Does 461 E Beck St offer parking?
Yes, 461 E Beck St offers parking.
Does 461 E Beck St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 461 E Beck St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 E Beck St have a pool?
No, 461 E Beck St does not have a pool.
Does 461 E Beck St have accessible units?
No, 461 E Beck St does not have accessible units.
Does 461 E Beck St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 461 E Beck St has units with dishwashers.
