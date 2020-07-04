459 E Beck St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, unit just steps away from German Village restaurants, Schiller Park, and the Fitness Loft! Classic living and dining area with beautiful exposed brick walls that add unique character and charm. Some of the many unit features include, hardwood floors, in unit washer/dryer, included kitchen appliances, and a private deck area. It also has 2 private parking spots which you'll be hard pressed to find in this neighborhood! Available for move in May 1st, 2020. We can arrange an earlier move-in, if needed



Tenant is responsible for all utilities (e.g. gas, electricity, etc.). Note: water and trash are fixed at $30 and will be paid to the landlord directly.



Pets (small dogs and cars) are allowed with a small pet fee, per pet.



Please call or text Samson to arrange a showing:



(585) 269-eight-four-six-two (text preferred)