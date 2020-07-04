All apartments in Columbus
459 E Beck St

459 East Beck Street · No Longer Available
Location

459 East Beck Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, unit just steps away from German Village restaurants, Schiller Park, and the Fitness Loft! Classic living and dining area with beautiful exposed brick walls that add unique character and charm. Some of the many unit features include, hardwood floors, in unit washer/dryer, included kitchen appliances, and a private deck area. It also has 2 private parking spots which you'll be hard pressed to find in this neighborhood! Available for move in May 1st, 2020. We can arrange an earlier move-in, if needed

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (e.g. gas, electricity, etc.). Note: water and trash are fixed at $30 and will be paid to the landlord directly.

Pets (small dogs and cars) are allowed with a small pet fee, per pet.

Please call or text Samson to arrange a showing:

(585) 269-eight-four-six-two (text preferred)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 E Beck St have any available units?
459 E Beck St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 459 E Beck St have?
Some of 459 E Beck St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 E Beck St currently offering any rent specials?
459 E Beck St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 E Beck St pet-friendly?
Yes, 459 E Beck St is pet friendly.
Does 459 E Beck St offer parking?
Yes, 459 E Beck St offers parking.
Does 459 E Beck St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 459 E Beck St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 E Beck St have a pool?
No, 459 E Beck St does not have a pool.
Does 459 E Beck St have accessible units?
No, 459 E Beck St does not have accessible units.
Does 459 E Beck St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 E Beck St has units with dishwashers.

