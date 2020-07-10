All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

4532 Norwell Dr. E

4532 Norwell Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

4532 Norwell Drive East, Columbus, OH 43220
Governours Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Condo, Great Location! - Wonderful location for this gorgeous condo. First floor with 9 foot ceilings features great room with gas fireplace, half bath, eat in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops and BRAND NEW CARPET. Wood deck off the kitchen great for entertaining this summer. Two large bedrooms upstairs have vaulted ceilings and lots of closet space. Full bathroom upstairs features double vanity. Large basement with lots of room for storage includes washer and dryer. Attached one car garage. Close to many restaurants, shops, and parks.

(RLNE5823641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 Norwell Dr. E have any available units?
4532 Norwell Dr. E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4532 Norwell Dr. E have?
Some of 4532 Norwell Dr. E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 Norwell Dr. E currently offering any rent specials?
4532 Norwell Dr. E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 Norwell Dr. E pet-friendly?
Yes, 4532 Norwell Dr. E is pet friendly.
Does 4532 Norwell Dr. E offer parking?
Yes, 4532 Norwell Dr. E offers parking.
Does 4532 Norwell Dr. E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4532 Norwell Dr. E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 Norwell Dr. E have a pool?
No, 4532 Norwell Dr. E does not have a pool.
Does 4532 Norwell Dr. E have accessible units?
No, 4532 Norwell Dr. E does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 Norwell Dr. E have units with dishwashers?
No, 4532 Norwell Dr. E does not have units with dishwashers.

