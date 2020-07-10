4532 Norwell Dr. E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Condo, Great Location! - Wonderful location for this gorgeous condo. First floor with 9 foot ceilings features great room with gas fireplace, half bath, eat in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops and BRAND NEW CARPET. Wood deck off the kitchen great for entertaining this summer. Two large bedrooms upstairs have vaulted ceilings and lots of closet space. Full bathroom upstairs features double vanity. Large basement with lots of room for storage includes washer and dryer. Attached one car garage. Close to many restaurants, shops, and parks.



(RLNE5823641)