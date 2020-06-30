Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

451 E Jeffrey Place Available 06/02/20 Bright and cheerful Clintonville home with fenced in back yard and off-street parking - Charming cape cod with classic 1940s architectural features in desirable north Clintonville. Bright and cheerful with a fenced in backyard with trees and mature plantings. Two storage sheds and off-street parking on a double car wide concrete drive inside the fence.



Three bedrooms, two bathrooms and full basement. Kitchen with gas stove, fridge, dishwasher and breakfast nook opens to private deck in back yard. Refinished wood floors on first floor.



1,012 square feet.



This bright and cheerful Cape Cod, built in 1940, has been well maintained. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors, and a front and back porch with a fenced in back yard. Quiet Beechwold neighborhood. Mature trees and plantings. Close to Graceland, I71, Park of Roses. Great neighborhood to live and walk in.



(RLNE4638612)