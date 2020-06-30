All apartments in Columbus
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

451 E Jeffrey Place

451 Jeffrey Place · No Longer Available
Location

451 Jeffrey Place, Columbus, OH 43214
East Beechwold

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
451 E Jeffrey Place Available 06/02/20 Bright and cheerful Clintonville home with fenced in back yard and off-street parking - Charming cape cod with classic 1940s architectural features in desirable north Clintonville. Bright and cheerful with a fenced in backyard with trees and mature plantings. Two storage sheds and off-street parking on a double car wide concrete drive inside the fence.

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms and full basement. Kitchen with gas stove, fridge, dishwasher and breakfast nook opens to private deck in back yard. Refinished wood floors on first floor.

1,012 square feet.

This bright and cheerful Cape Cod, built in 1940, has been well maintained. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors, and a front and back porch with a fenced in back yard. Quiet Beechwold neighborhood. Mature trees and plantings. Close to Graceland, I71, Park of Roses. Great neighborhood to live and walk in.

(RLNE4638612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 E Jeffrey Place have any available units?
451 E Jeffrey Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 E Jeffrey Place have?
Some of 451 E Jeffrey Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 E Jeffrey Place currently offering any rent specials?
451 E Jeffrey Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 E Jeffrey Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 E Jeffrey Place is pet friendly.
Does 451 E Jeffrey Place offer parking?
Yes, 451 E Jeffrey Place offers parking.
Does 451 E Jeffrey Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 E Jeffrey Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 E Jeffrey Place have a pool?
No, 451 E Jeffrey Place does not have a pool.
Does 451 E Jeffrey Place have accessible units?
No, 451 E Jeffrey Place does not have accessible units.
Does 451 E Jeffrey Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 E Jeffrey Place has units with dishwashers.

