446 Linwood Ave

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 2bd 1ba apt by Nationwide Children's



Newly remolded all brick 2 bedroom 1 bath with historical charm and modern day amenities.all new top of the line cabinetry,granite counters black stainless appliances high efficient C Rheem furnace and air conditioner ceiling fans in each bedroom. Tenants to share a basement room with each tenant having their own new Amana washer and dryer. Close to Children's hospital Franklin Park Conservatory access to downtown Columbus 71 and 70 new and upcoming neighborhood South of Main that is appreciating exponentially.. Located off COTA bus line for easy commute to downtown

No Pets Allowed



