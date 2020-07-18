All apartments in Columbus
446 Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

446 Linwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
South of Main

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 2bd 1ba apt by Nationwide Children's - Property Id: 312306

Newly remolded all brick 2 bedroom 1 bath with historical charm and modern day amenities.all new top of the line cabinetry,granite counters black stainless appliances high efficient C Rheem furnace and air conditioner ceiling fans in each bedroom. Tenants to share a basement room with each tenant having their own new Amana washer and dryer. Close to Children's hospital Franklin Park Conservatory access to downtown Columbus 71 and 70 new and upcoming neighborhood South of Main that is appreciating exponentially.. Located off COTA bus line for easy commute to downtown
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312306
Property Id 312306

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5900697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 Linwood Ave have any available units?
446 Linwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 446 Linwood Ave have?
Some of 446 Linwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 Linwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
446 Linwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 Linwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 446 Linwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 446 Linwood Ave offer parking?
No, 446 Linwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 446 Linwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 446 Linwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 Linwood Ave have a pool?
No, 446 Linwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 446 Linwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 446 Linwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 446 Linwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 446 Linwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
