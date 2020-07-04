4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly

This home features an open living room, dining area and kitchen on the upper level. 2 Bedrooms and a full bath on this level as well. Head downstairs for the finished family room with plenty of space to entertain. The third bedroom and half bath are also on this lower walk out level. Washer and dryer for your convenience. Very pretty yard. No smoking, and NO Section 8. small dog possible with approval and additional fees. 610 credit score and three times the rent in monthly income required.