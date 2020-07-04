All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:35 PM

4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708

4243 Arbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4243 Arbury Lane, Columbus, OH 43224
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This home features an open living room, dining area and kitchen on the upper level. 2 Bedrooms and a full bath on this level as well. Head downstairs for the finished family room with plenty of space to entertain. The third bedroom and half bath are also on this lower walk out level. Washer and dryer for your convenience. Very pretty yard. No smoking, and NO Section 8. small dog possible with approval and additional fees. 610 credit score and three times the rent in monthly income required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 have any available units?
4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 currently offering any rent specials?
4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 is pet friendly.
Does 4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 offer parking?
No, 4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 does not offer parking.
Does 4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 have a pool?
No, 4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 does not have a pool.
Does 4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 have accessible units?
No, 4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 does not have accessible units.
Does 4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4243 Arbury Ln Columbus Oh 43224-1708 has units with air conditioning.

