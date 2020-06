Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now Leasing!!!! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex. This property has been freshly painted, Has Carpet/Hardwood Flooring, Large Bathroom His/Her Sinks, New Appliances:Fridge,Stove. Unfinished Basement. This Property Is A Must See.....Small Pets Accepted With An Additional Monthly Fee..

Tenant Utilities:Electric, Gas, Water



For More Information Check Out Our Website www.rentals2020.com

Or Contact Safiya Tyree 614-538-1717



Contact us to schedule a showing.