420 E. 12th Avenue
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:25 PM

420 E. 12th Avenue

420 E 12th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

420 E 12th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large two bedroom apartment in a historic three unit building. The Living Room had hardwood floors and a brick fireplace. There is a formal Dining Area, full kitchen with appliances, two bedrooms and a full bath.

*Currently being painted, new carpet for bedrooms, and some updates*

Flat Rate Utility Costs per person:
$65 Electric
$35 Water
$45 Gas

Laundry is shared in the basement, extra storage space can be rented upon request. On street parking only, garage is not currently available. Upstairs balcony is a shared space.

Schedule an appointment NOW at: https://app.tenantturner.com/l/wwwrentingohiocom

--Application Requirements--

Co-Signers are accepted to bridge income or credit gaps.

Good Rental History if Applicable - No outstanding balances with current or previous Landlords

No Criminal History - Violent, Sex Offender and Drug Related convictions past or pending

Credit Score of 520 or Higher and No collections owed to utilities - Electric, Gas, and Water

No dogs that are on the Dangerous Breed list

Gross Monthly Income of 3x the amount of rent listed.

These are the guidelines which we follow when working to Approve your Application. We go through each application on a case-by-case basis, verifying information as needed, to ensure quality control and accuracy during the approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 E. 12th Avenue have any available units?
420 E. 12th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 E. 12th Avenue have?
Some of 420 E. 12th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 E. 12th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
420 E. 12th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 E. 12th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 E. 12th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 420 E. 12th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 420 E. 12th Avenue offers parking.
Does 420 E. 12th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 E. 12th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 E. 12th Avenue have a pool?
No, 420 E. 12th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 420 E. 12th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 420 E. 12th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 420 E. 12th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 E. 12th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
