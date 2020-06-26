420 E. 12th Avenue

Amenities
Large two bedroom apartment in a historic three unit building. The Living Room had hardwood floors and a brick fireplace. There is a formal Dining Area, full kitchen with appliances, two bedrooms and a full bath.
*Currently being painted, new carpet for bedrooms, and some updates*
Flat Rate Utility Costs per person:
$65 Electric
$35 Water
$45 Gas
Laundry is shared in the basement, extra storage space can be rented upon request. On street parking only, garage is not currently available. Upstairs balcony is a shared space.
Schedule an appointment NOW at: https://app.tenantturner.com/l/wwwrentingohiocom
--Application Requirements--
Co-Signers are accepted to bridge income or credit gaps.
Good Rental History if Applicable - No outstanding balances with current or previous Landlords
No Criminal History - Violent, Sex Offender and Drug Related convictions past or pending
Credit Score of 520 or Higher and No collections owed to utilities - Electric, Gas, and Water
No dogs that are on the Dangerous Breed list
Gross Monthly Income of 3x the amount of rent listed.
These are the guidelines which we follow when working to Approve your Application. We go through each application on a case-by-case basis, verifying information as needed, to ensure quality control and accuracy during the approval process.