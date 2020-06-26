420 E. 12th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large two bedroom apartment in a historic three unit building. The Living Room had hardwood floors and a brick fireplace. There is a formal Dining Area, full kitchen with appliances, two bedrooms and a full bath.



*Currently being painted, new carpet for bedrooms, and some updates*



Flat Rate Utility Costs per person:

$65 Electric

$35 Water

$45 Gas



Laundry is shared in the basement, extra storage space can be rented upon request. On street parking only, garage is not currently available. Upstairs balcony is a shared space.



Schedule an appointment NOW at: https://app.tenantturner.com/l/wwwrentingohiocom



--Application Requirements--



Co-Signers are accepted to bridge income or credit gaps.



Good Rental History if Applicable - No outstanding balances with current or previous Landlords



No Criminal History - Violent, Sex Offender and Drug Related convictions past or pending



Credit Score of 520 or Higher and No collections owed to utilities - Electric, Gas, and Water



No dogs that are on the Dangerous Breed list



Gross Monthly Income of 3x the amount of rent listed.



These are the guidelines which we follow when working to Approve your Application. We go through each application on a case-by-case basis, verifying information as needed, to ensure quality control and accuracy during the approval process.