All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4177 Sullivant Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4177 Sullivant Avenue
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:55 PM

4177 Sullivant Avenue

4177 Sullivant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4177 Sullivant Avenue, Columbus, OH 43228
Georgian Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled & Ready for You!
Refinished Woods floors through out!
Updated kitchen Cabinets
Updated bathroom
Fenced in semi private back yard
Watch walk thru video here:
http://VipRentalHouses.com

Range & Fridge Included
Basement has fresh paint floor to wall
washer & Dryer hook ups
Glass block windows
Updated gas furnace
Updated gas Hot water heater
Central Air Conditioning
Off street parking

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
NO Pets
Good Credit Required
No Evictions
No Criminal

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Today at 614-274-1151

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4177 Sullivant Avenue have any available units?
4177 Sullivant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4177 Sullivant Avenue have?
Some of 4177 Sullivant Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4177 Sullivant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4177 Sullivant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4177 Sullivant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4177 Sullivant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4177 Sullivant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4177 Sullivant Avenue offers parking.
Does 4177 Sullivant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4177 Sullivant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4177 Sullivant Avenue have a pool?
No, 4177 Sullivant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4177 Sullivant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4177 Sullivant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4177 Sullivant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4177 Sullivant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing