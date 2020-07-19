4129 Stockade Place

Amenities
Showings for this property will begin August 1st, 2020.
This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom multi-level home, located in the Cherrybottom Village neighborhood of Columbus, feeds into the Westerville City School District.
The entrance of the home opens to the living room connected to a dining room, kitchen, and access to the garage and patio space. On the upper level are all 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The lower level includes a large family room with a fireplace, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, and a sunroom with access to the fully fenced backyard with shed.
The attached two-car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.
Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.
Contact us to schedule a showing.