4129 Stockade Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Showings for this property will begin August 1st, 2020.



This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom multi-level home, located in the Cherrybottom Village neighborhood of Columbus, feeds into the Westerville City School District.



The entrance of the home opens to the living room connected to a dining room, kitchen, and access to the garage and patio space. On the upper level are all 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The lower level includes a large family room with a fireplace, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, and a sunroom with access to the fully fenced backyard with shed.



The attached two-car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

Contact us to schedule a showing.