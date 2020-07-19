All apartments in Columbus
4129 Stockade Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:00 PM

4129 Stockade Place

4129 Stockade Place · No Longer Available
Location

4129 Stockade Place, Columbus, OH 43230
Blendon Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Showings for this property will begin August 1st, 2020.

This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom multi-level home, located in the Cherrybottom Village neighborhood of Columbus, feeds into the Westerville City School District. 

The entrance of the home opens to the living room connected to a dining room, kitchen, and access to the garage and patio space. On the upper level are all 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The lower level includes a large family room with a fireplace, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, and a sunroom with access to the fully fenced backyard with shed.

The attached two-car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Stockade Place have any available units?
4129 Stockade Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4129 Stockade Place have?
Some of 4129 Stockade Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4129 Stockade Place currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Stockade Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Stockade Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4129 Stockade Place is pet friendly.
Does 4129 Stockade Place offer parking?
Yes, 4129 Stockade Place offers parking.
Does 4129 Stockade Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 Stockade Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Stockade Place have a pool?
No, 4129 Stockade Place does not have a pool.
Does 4129 Stockade Place have accessible units?
No, 4129 Stockade Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Stockade Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 Stockade Place does not have units with dishwashers.
