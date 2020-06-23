All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

411 Forest St

411 Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 Forest Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom house with 1st floor laundry - Great house located on the edge of German Village in historic Schumacher Place subdivision, featuring 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This home also has ceramic tile kitchen with stainless appliances, formal living room separated from the dining rooms with functioning pocket doors, and a fenced back yard.

The home also has some original wood floors, central air, dishwasher, and a large dry basement with cellar doors ideal for storing bicycles or other summer toys.

Applicants must be non-smokers, and able to sign an 18-month lease. Pets are permitted on case-by-case basis with additional fee.

(RLNE4059471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Forest St have any available units?
411 Forest St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Forest St have?
Some of 411 Forest St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Forest St currently offering any rent specials?
411 Forest St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Forest St pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Forest St is pet friendly.
Does 411 Forest St offer parking?
Yes, 411 Forest St offers parking.
Does 411 Forest St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Forest St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Forest St have a pool?
No, 411 Forest St does not have a pool.
Does 411 Forest St have accessible units?
No, 411 Forest St does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Forest St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Forest St has units with dishwashers.
