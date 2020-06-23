411 Forest St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom house with 1st floor laundry - Great house located on the edge of German Village in historic Schumacher Place subdivision, featuring 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This home also has ceramic tile kitchen with stainless appliances, formal living room separated from the dining rooms with functioning pocket doors, and a fenced back yard.



The home also has some original wood floors, central air, dishwasher, and a large dry basement with cellar doors ideal for storing bicycles or other summer toys.



Applicants must be non-smokers, and able to sign an 18-month lease. Pets are permitted on case-by-case basis with additional fee.



(RLNE4059471)