41 E. 17 Avenue

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

$1,400 per month (all utilities+ wifi included)

2 Bedroom one bathroom apartment available for sublease! (North campus off N. High behind Target)

2 Parking passes included

Unfurnished



Super close to OSU campus and surrounding areas. Bedrooms are very large with plenty of closet space! The living room and bedroom have great natural lighting. The kitchen opens up into the dining and living room. All kitchen appliances updated. The bathroom is roomy and tiled. Washer and dryer in-unit are available for use. Message for more details!