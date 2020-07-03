All apartments in Columbus
41 E. 17 Avenue
41 E. 17 Avenue

41 E 17th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

41 E 17th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
$1,400 per month (all utilities+ wifi included)
2 Bedroom one bathroom apartment available for sublease! (North campus off N. High behind Target)
2 Parking passes included
Unfurnished

Super close to OSU campus and surrounding areas. Bedrooms are very large with plenty of closet space! The living room and bedroom have great natural lighting. The kitchen opens up into the dining and living room. All kitchen appliances updated. The bathroom is roomy and tiled. Washer and dryer in-unit are available for use. Message for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

