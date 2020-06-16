All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4037 Estates Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4037 Estates Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4037 Estates Place

4037 Estates Place · (614) 207-4681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4037 Estates Place, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4037 Estates Place · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4037 Estates Place Available 07/01/20 **BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3-BEDROOM HOUSE!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681****
*****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.*****
This is a beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom/1.5 bath ranch with a full basement. It features central A/C, hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, disposal), large living room, a huge full basement with washer/dryer hook ups and room for tons of storage! This location is in the North Columbus area where you'll have easy access to I-71 and can be in the heart of the city in just minutes! You'll enjoy the convenience of a driveway for off-street parking, included lawn care, and a full time maintenance staff. This gem won't last long!

(RLNE4324904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4037 Estates Place have any available units?
4037 Estates Place has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4037 Estates Place have?
Some of 4037 Estates Place's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4037 Estates Place currently offering any rent specials?
4037 Estates Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4037 Estates Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4037 Estates Place is pet friendly.
Does 4037 Estates Place offer parking?
Yes, 4037 Estates Place does offer parking.
Does 4037 Estates Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4037 Estates Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4037 Estates Place have a pool?
No, 4037 Estates Place does not have a pool.
Does 4037 Estates Place have accessible units?
No, 4037 Estates Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4037 Estates Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4037 Estates Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4037 Estates Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity