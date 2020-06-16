Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4037 Estates Place Available 07/01/20 **BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3-BEDROOM HOUSE!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681****

*****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.*****

This is a beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom/1.5 bath ranch with a full basement. It features central A/C, hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, disposal), large living room, a huge full basement with washer/dryer hook ups and room for tons of storage! This location is in the North Columbus area where you'll have easy access to I-71 and can be in the heart of the city in just minutes! You'll enjoy the convenience of a driveway for off-street parking, included lawn care, and a full time maintenance staff. This gem won't last long!



(RLNE4324904)