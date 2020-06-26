Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3953 Deer Lake Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3953 Deer Lake Way
Last updated June 27 2019 at 11:33 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3953 Deer Lake Way
3953 Deer Lake Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3953 Deer Lake Way, Columbus, OH 43204
Brookhollow
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three bedroom one bath single family home with attached garage!
Move in ready condition. Pets welcome with pet deposit and monthly pet fee.
Three bedroom one full bath single family home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3953 Deer Lake Way have any available units?
3953 Deer Lake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 3953 Deer Lake Way currently offering any rent specials?
3953 Deer Lake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3953 Deer Lake Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3953 Deer Lake Way is pet friendly.
Does 3953 Deer Lake Way offer parking?
Yes, 3953 Deer Lake Way offers parking.
Does 3953 Deer Lake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3953 Deer Lake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3953 Deer Lake Way have a pool?
No, 3953 Deer Lake Way does not have a pool.
Does 3953 Deer Lake Way have accessible units?
No, 3953 Deer Lake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3953 Deer Lake Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3953 Deer Lake Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3953 Deer Lake Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3953 Deer Lake Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing