3953 Deer Lake Way
Last updated June 27 2019 at 11:33 PM

3953 Deer Lake Way

3953 Deer Lake Way · No Longer Available
Location

3953 Deer Lake Way, Columbus, OH 43204
Brookhollow

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three bedroom one bath single family home with attached garage!
Move in ready condition. Pets welcome with pet deposit and monthly pet fee.
Three bedroom one full bath single family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3953 Deer Lake Way have any available units?
3953 Deer Lake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3953 Deer Lake Way currently offering any rent specials?
3953 Deer Lake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3953 Deer Lake Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3953 Deer Lake Way is pet friendly.
Does 3953 Deer Lake Way offer parking?
Yes, 3953 Deer Lake Way offers parking.
Does 3953 Deer Lake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3953 Deer Lake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3953 Deer Lake Way have a pool?
No, 3953 Deer Lake Way does not have a pool.
Does 3953 Deer Lake Way have accessible units?
No, 3953 Deer Lake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3953 Deer Lake Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3953 Deer Lake Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3953 Deer Lake Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3953 Deer Lake Way has units with air conditioning.
