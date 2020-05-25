395 Stewart Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom in German Village - Property Id: 208199



Beautiful and spacious house in German Village with a fenced in back yard. This wonderful house is close to shopping, restaurants and park. The house features a large kitchen with new stainless steel appliance, gas stove and dishwasher. The ground floor features a half bath and a large living room and a large family room/dining area. Laundry is on the second floor and washer and dryer are included. Also upstairs are two nice bedrooms one has a walk out porch to a nice deck overlooking the back yard.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208199

Property Id 208199



(RLNE5480862)