3919 Marsha Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 2:56 PM

3919 Marsha Drive

3919 Marsha Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3919 Marsha Drive, Columbus, OH 43207
Madison Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Right when you walk into the property you notice the fresh paint and the brand new flooring! This 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath is ready for people to make memories! The main floor has the open concept feeling with vaulted ceilings. There is also a railing next to the front door where you can see the lower level. The kitchen has a ton of cabinets for storage and a lot of counter space. There is a door near the kitchen that leads to the nice fully fenced in backyard. The lower level of the home has the half bathroom as well and a door for the one car attached garage. Upstairs you have the nice sized bathroom and the three bedrooms.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 Marsha Drive have any available units?
3919 Marsha Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3919 Marsha Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3919 Marsha Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 Marsha Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3919 Marsha Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3919 Marsha Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3919 Marsha Drive offers parking.
Does 3919 Marsha Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3919 Marsha Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 Marsha Drive have a pool?
No, 3919 Marsha Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3919 Marsha Drive have accessible units?
No, 3919 Marsha Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 Marsha Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 Marsha Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3919 Marsha Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3919 Marsha Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

