3919 Marsha Drive

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Right when you walk into the property you notice the fresh paint and the brand new flooring! This 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath is ready for people to make memories! The main floor has the open concept feeling with vaulted ceilings. There is also a railing next to the front door where you can see the lower level. The kitchen has a ton of cabinets for storage and a lot of counter space. There is a door near the kitchen that leads to the nice fully fenced in backyard. The lower level of the home has the half bathroom as well and a door for the one car attached garage. Upstairs you have the nice sized bathroom and the three bedrooms.



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

