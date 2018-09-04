3890 E Fulton St

Amenities

pet friendly garage

This adorable home is centrally located to everything you need, which means you will spend less time driving and more time living! Minutes from multiple highways mean you are just a short drive away from EVERYTHING. After a long day of work escape to Columbus Country Club or have a fun game of soccer and baseball with friends and family at Big Walnut park. The house itself features an unfinished basement and detached garage for plenty of storage space allowing you to live a clutter-free environment. The yard is spacious and fully fenced so kids and pets can play safely and enjoy the outdoors. Scheudle your private showing today to see all the ways this house is perfect for you!