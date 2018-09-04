All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3890 E Fulton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3890 E Fulton St
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:10 AM

3890 E Fulton St

3890 Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3890 Fulton Street, Columbus, OH 43227
Beechwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This adorable home is centrally located to everything you need, which means you will spend less time driving and more time living! Minutes from multiple highways mean you are just a short drive away from EVERYTHING. After a long day of work escape to Columbus Country Club or have a fun game of soccer and baseball with friends and family at Big Walnut park. The house itself features an unfinished basement and detached garage for plenty of storage space allowing you to live a clutter-free environment. The yard is spacious and fully fenced so kids and pets can play safely and enjoy the outdoors. Scheudle your private showing today to see all the ways this house is perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3890 E Fulton St have any available units?
3890 E Fulton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3890 E Fulton St currently offering any rent specials?
3890 E Fulton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3890 E Fulton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3890 E Fulton St is pet friendly.
Does 3890 E Fulton St offer parking?
Yes, 3890 E Fulton St offers parking.
Does 3890 E Fulton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3890 E Fulton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3890 E Fulton St have a pool?
No, 3890 E Fulton St does not have a pool.
Does 3890 E Fulton St have accessible units?
No, 3890 E Fulton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3890 E Fulton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3890 E Fulton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3890 E Fulton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3890 E Fulton St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing