3881 Winding Twig Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

3881 Winding Twig Drive

3881 Winding Twig Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3881 Winding Twig Drive, Columbus, OH 43110
Independence Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious, 3 BR, 2.5 BA home has new carpet and all new stainless appliances. Wonderful open floor plan flows from the great room to the dining room to the kitchen with all that great counter space. New washer and dryer for your use! Upstairs the loft area will provide you with flex area for an office or play room. Two of the three bedrooms have walk in closets. Enjoy cookouts on the back patio this Summer. Groveport Madison Schools. NO smoking please! Pet possible with approval and additional fee. Looking for 610+ credit score and three times the rent in income.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3881 Winding Twig Drive have any available units?
3881 Winding Twig Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3881 Winding Twig Drive have?
Some of 3881 Winding Twig Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3881 Winding Twig Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3881 Winding Twig Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3881 Winding Twig Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3881 Winding Twig Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3881 Winding Twig Drive offer parking?
No, 3881 Winding Twig Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3881 Winding Twig Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3881 Winding Twig Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3881 Winding Twig Drive have a pool?
No, 3881 Winding Twig Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3881 Winding Twig Drive have accessible units?
No, 3881 Winding Twig Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3881 Winding Twig Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3881 Winding Twig Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

