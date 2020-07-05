3881 Winding Twig Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious, 3 BR, 2.5 BA home has new carpet and all new stainless appliances. Wonderful open floor plan flows from the great room to the dining room to the kitchen with all that great counter space. New washer and dryer for your use! Upstairs the loft area will provide you with flex area for an office or play room. Two of the three bedrooms have walk in closets. Enjoy cookouts on the back patio this Summer. Groveport Madison Schools. NO smoking please! Pet possible with approval and additional fee. Looking for 610+ credit score and three times the rent in income.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.