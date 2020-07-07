Amenities

3844 Dowitcher Lane Available 08/15/19 Beautifully Upgraded 3 Bedroom Condo - HUGE floorplan in Preserve Crossing - Gahanna!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with nearly 2,000 square feet of luxurious living space. Custom paint colors and beautiful hard wood flooring makes this home a must see! An open concept first floor offers plenty of entertaining space. A generous dining room open to the upgraded well lit kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances, center island and white cabinetry. This home boasts a huge master suite with vaulted ceilings, large walk in closet and a well appointed en suite with double sinks. 2 generous size bedrooms with custom colored paint and large windows, great for natural light and 4 piece bath finish off the second level of this home. The finished lower level offers great space for family gatherings, whether used for watching movies or playing games this space is well lit, open and airy. Additionally the lower level offers a large laundry space with tons of storage shelving. A great fenced in patio space offers wonderful entertaining possibilities and plenty of room for outdoor furniture and a barbecue grill. This home also features a spacious 2 car attached garage. This truly is a must see and offers the LARGEST floor plan in the Preserve Crossing community.



Special features include:

- Custom paint colors

- Beautiful dark hardwood flooring

- Stainless Steel appliances

- Upgraded lighting packages

- Huge Master Suite with vaulted ceilings

- Huge finished lower level with tons of storage

- Fenced in patio area

- 2 car attached garage



**2 YEAR LEASE OPTION AVAILABLE AT A REDUCED RATE***



** Condo currently occupied. All shows must be scheduled a minimum of 24-hours in advance **



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



