All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3844 Dowitcher Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3844 Dowitcher Lane
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

3844 Dowitcher Lane

3844 Dowitcher Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Preserve South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3844 Dowitcher Lane, Columbus, OH 43230
Preserve South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3844 Dowitcher Lane Available 08/15/19 Beautifully Upgraded 3 Bedroom Condo - HUGE floorplan in Preserve Crossing - Gahanna!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with nearly 2,000 square feet of luxurious living space. Custom paint colors and beautiful hard wood flooring makes this home a must see! An open concept first floor offers plenty of entertaining space. A generous dining room open to the upgraded well lit kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances, center island and white cabinetry. This home boasts a huge master suite with vaulted ceilings, large walk in closet and a well appointed en suite with double sinks. 2 generous size bedrooms with custom colored paint and large windows, great for natural light and 4 piece bath finish off the second level of this home. The finished lower level offers great space for family gatherings, whether used for watching movies or playing games this space is well lit, open and airy. Additionally the lower level offers a large laundry space with tons of storage shelving. A great fenced in patio space offers wonderful entertaining possibilities and plenty of room for outdoor furniture and a barbecue grill. This home also features a spacious 2 car attached garage. This truly is a must see and offers the LARGEST floor plan in the Preserve Crossing community.

Special features include:
- Custom paint colors
- Beautiful dark hardwood flooring
- Stainless Steel appliances
- Upgraded lighting packages
- Huge Master Suite with vaulted ceilings
- Huge finished lower level with tons of storage
- Fenced in patio area
- 2 car attached garage

**2 YEAR LEASE OPTION AVAILABLE AT A REDUCED RATE***

** Condo currently occupied. All shows must be scheduled a minimum of 24-hours in advance **

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://Columbuspropertymanagmentpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.Columbuspropertymanagementpros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE2505477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3844 Dowitcher Lane have any available units?
3844 Dowitcher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3844 Dowitcher Lane have?
Some of 3844 Dowitcher Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3844 Dowitcher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3844 Dowitcher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3844 Dowitcher Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3844 Dowitcher Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3844 Dowitcher Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3844 Dowitcher Lane offers parking.
Does 3844 Dowitcher Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3844 Dowitcher Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3844 Dowitcher Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3844 Dowitcher Lane has a pool.
Does 3844 Dowitcher Lane have accessible units?
No, 3844 Dowitcher Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3844 Dowitcher Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3844 Dowitcher Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Industry Columbus
230 East Long Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing