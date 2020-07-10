All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3816 Cass Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3816 Cass Creek Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3816 Cass Creek Court

3816 Cass Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3816 Cass Creek Court, Columbus, OH 43125
Three Rivers

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this spacious home located in a cul-de-sac! This home features 3-bedroom 1.5 Bathroom! You will enjoy two living areas with new carpet, kitchen appliances, second living area on the lower level with a fireplace, 2 car attached garage and a huge deck! Come see for yourself today!

Come Make This Your Home!

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8.
Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three.
Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Cass Creek Court have any available units?
3816 Cass Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 Cass Creek Court have?
Some of 3816 Cass Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 Cass Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Cass Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Cass Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3816 Cass Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 3816 Cass Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 3816 Cass Creek Court offers parking.
Does 3816 Cass Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 Cass Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Cass Creek Court have a pool?
No, 3816 Cass Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Cass Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 3816 Cass Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Cass Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3816 Cass Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gravity
500 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing