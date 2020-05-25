All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3783 Dunlane Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3783 Dunlane Court
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:51 AM

3783 Dunlane Court

3783 Dunlane Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Riverbend
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3783 Dunlane Court, Columbus, OH 43228
Riverbend

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home is move in ready. Appliances included. Granite Counter tops. Laminate floors throughout! Side load attached garage. Spacious 3 bed rooms with shared full bath in upstairs hall, private master bath, and half bath downstairs. Also, has full basement. Some minor work being finished up but is ready for occupancy. QUALIFICATIONS: Pets may be permitted at an additional $250 pet fee and $25 per month pet rent. Must be able to move in within 30 days. Must have deposit upon lease signing. Household income must equal 3 times the monthly rent. Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 2 years ago. Job time of at least 2 years or similar field of 2 years. No evictions, landlord collections, utility collections, or 3 day notices on record. No felonies. We do not accept section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3783 Dunlane Court have any available units?
3783 Dunlane Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3783 Dunlane Court have?
Some of 3783 Dunlane Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3783 Dunlane Court currently offering any rent specials?
3783 Dunlane Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3783 Dunlane Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3783 Dunlane Court is pet friendly.
Does 3783 Dunlane Court offer parking?
Yes, 3783 Dunlane Court offers parking.
Does 3783 Dunlane Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3783 Dunlane Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3783 Dunlane Court have a pool?
No, 3783 Dunlane Court does not have a pool.
Does 3783 Dunlane Court have accessible units?
No, 3783 Dunlane Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3783 Dunlane Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3783 Dunlane Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing