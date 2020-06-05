3753 Briggs Road

Amenities

Now Leasing!!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Located On West Side Of Columbus. This Spacious 2 Bedroom Has Hardwood Floors Throughout, Appliances Stove Included. Large Unfinished Basement With Washer/Dryer Hook Ups. Large Fenced Back Yard, Off Street Parking. Pets Allowed With An Additional Monthly Fee...



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment

