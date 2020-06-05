All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3753 Briggs Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3753 Briggs Road
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:14 PM

3753 Briggs Road

3753 Briggs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3753 Briggs Road, Columbus, OH 43228
Holly Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Now Leasing!!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Located On West Side Of Columbus. This Spacious 2 Bedroom Has Hardwood Floors Throughout, Appliances Stove Included. Large Unfinished Basement With Washer/Dryer Hook Ups. Large Fenced Back Yard, Off Street Parking. Pets Allowed With An Additional Monthly Fee...

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3753 Briggs Road have any available units?
3753 Briggs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3753 Briggs Road have?
Some of 3753 Briggs Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3753 Briggs Road currently offering any rent specials?
3753 Briggs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3753 Briggs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3753 Briggs Road is pet friendly.
Does 3753 Briggs Road offer parking?
Yes, 3753 Briggs Road offers parking.
Does 3753 Briggs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3753 Briggs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3753 Briggs Road have a pool?
No, 3753 Briggs Road does not have a pool.
Does 3753 Briggs Road have accessible units?
No, 3753 Briggs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3753 Briggs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3753 Briggs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing