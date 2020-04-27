All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

3723 Ellerdale Drive

3723 Ellerdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3723 Ellerdale Drive, Columbus, OH 43230
Strawberry Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Renovated Townhome Coming Soon!! - 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with large basement. Utility and storage room located on lower level. One car detached garage

New flooring, paint, countertops, cabinets, and more!!!
Westerville Schools
Off street parking
New Appliances - Fridge, stove and dishwasher

Great location with easy access to highways, shopping and restaurants.

Additional photos coming soon.
Showings to start week of 10/24/19 - contact us to be added to the showing list.
Info.edwardsrealty@gmail.com and 614.245.8267

(RLNE5644300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

