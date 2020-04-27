3723 Ellerdale Drive

Amenities
Fully Renovated Townhome Coming Soon!! - 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with large basement. Utility and storage room located on lower level. One car detached garage
New flooring, paint, countertops, cabinets, and more!!!
Westerville Schools
Off street parking
New Appliances - Fridge, stove and dishwasher
Great location with easy access to highways, shopping and restaurants.
Additional photos coming soon.
Showings to start week of 10/24/19 - contact us to be added to the showing list.
Info.edwardsrealty@gmail.com and 614.245.8267
(RLNE5644300)