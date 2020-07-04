All apartments in Columbus
366 E Tompkins Street

366 East Tompkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

366 East Tompkins Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool table
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
Move into this clean and cozy 4 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath home Now!This newly renovated home is just hitting the market and has a Gazebo, Large Attic bedroom, walk in closets in all bedroomsand the hot water tank is only few years old. In additional to your cozy new home you will have quality property management anda well kept quiet street, filled with Grad students, conveniently located minutes from Downtown and OSU Campus! Includes:Pool table (stays with house)Off street parking/Free street parkingIn-unit laundrySecurity deposit (Half 1 month rent) due at lease signing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 E Tompkins Street have any available units?
366 E Tompkins Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 366 E Tompkins Street have?
Some of 366 E Tompkins Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 366 E Tompkins Street currently offering any rent specials?
366 E Tompkins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 E Tompkins Street pet-friendly?
No, 366 E Tompkins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 366 E Tompkins Street offer parking?
Yes, 366 E Tompkins Street offers parking.
Does 366 E Tompkins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 366 E Tompkins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 E Tompkins Street have a pool?
No, 366 E Tompkins Street does not have a pool.
Does 366 E Tompkins Street have accessible units?
No, 366 E Tompkins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 366 E Tompkins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 366 E Tompkins Street has units with dishwashers.

