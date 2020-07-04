366 E Tompkins Street

Amenities

Move into this clean and cozy 4 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath home Now!This newly renovated home is just hitting the market and has a Gazebo, Large Attic bedroom, walk in closets in all bedroomsand the hot water tank is only few years old. In additional to your cozy new home you will have quality property management anda well kept quiet street, filled with Grad students, conveniently located minutes from Downtown and OSU Campus! Includes:Pool table (stays with house)Off street parking/Free street parkingIn-unit laundrySecurity deposit (Half 1 month rent) due at lease signing