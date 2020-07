Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home! Park your car in the 1-car detached garage. Chose to sip your hot cup of coffee on the spacious front porch or the private back porch. There is plenty of storage in the unfinished full basement. Enjoy wall-to-wall lush carpeting throughout the entire apartment. You'll live close to Downtown, the Children's hospital, Columbus State, and CCAD. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Call for a tour today!