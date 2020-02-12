Amenities
364 E. Northwood Ave Available 08/14/20 7 Bedroom - OSU Campus - Now accepting applications for Fall 2020- This is a huge single family house equipped with 7 total bedrooms throughout. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, a large kitchen with tons of updated cabinets and counter space, two fridges, full finished walk out basement with 2 bedrooms and a full bath and laundry. ample off street parking, tons of on street parking, large back yard space, and so much more! Don't miss this one!
Pets are accepted with a $250 refundable pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee, per pet.
Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and water use.
