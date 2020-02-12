All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 364 E. Northwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
364 E. Northwood Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

364 E. Northwood Ave

364 East Northwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

364 East Northwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Old North Columbus

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
364 E. Northwood Ave Available 08/14/20 7 Bedroom - OSU Campus - Now accepting applications for Fall 2020- This is a huge single family house equipped with 7 total bedrooms throughout. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, a large kitchen with tons of updated cabinets and counter space, two fridges, full finished walk out basement with 2 bedrooms and a full bath and laundry. ample off street parking, tons of on street parking, large back yard space, and so much more! Don't miss this one!

Pets are accepted with a $250 refundable pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee, per pet.

Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and water use.

(RLNE4627158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 E. Northwood Ave have any available units?
364 E. Northwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 364 E. Northwood Ave have?
Some of 364 E. Northwood Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 E. Northwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
364 E. Northwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 E. Northwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 364 E. Northwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 364 E. Northwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 364 E. Northwood Ave offers parking.
Does 364 E. Northwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 E. Northwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 E. Northwood Ave have a pool?
No, 364 E. Northwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 364 E. Northwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 364 E. Northwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 364 E. Northwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 364 E. Northwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing