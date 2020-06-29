362 East Hinman Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This updated two bedroom, one bath duplex has recently installed vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire first floor. Washer and dryer hookups are provided on the first floor while the basement provides large storage space. The kitchen is completely redone with new appliances (stove and refrigerator), ample cabinet space, double well sink, and new counter tops. The two carpeted bedrooms reside on the second floor with plentiful closet space and fantastic natural lighting provided by the numerous windows. Also on the second floor is a recently retiled shower that you would be sure to enjoy. Behind the property, you would have a share yard large enough for outdoor activities. To top it all off, this property has central air for comfort!



**Limited Special** Move in by 5/29 and receive your choice of a 50” Flat Screen TV or a $250 Visa Gift Card



Contact us to schedule a showing.