362 East Hinman Avenue
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:44 PM

362 East Hinman Avenue

362 Hinman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

362 Hinman Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Hungarian Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated two bedroom, one bath duplex has recently installed vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire first floor. Washer and dryer hookups are provided on the first floor while the basement provides large storage space. The kitchen is completely redone with new appliances (stove and refrigerator), ample cabinet space, double well sink, and new counter tops. The two carpeted bedrooms reside on the second floor with plentiful closet space and fantastic natural lighting provided by the numerous windows. Also on the second floor is a recently retiled shower that you would be sure to enjoy. Behind the property, you would have a share yard large enough for outdoor activities. To top it all off, this property has central air for comfort!

**Limited Special** Move in by 5/29 and receive your choice of a 50” Flat Screen TV or a $250 Visa Gift Card

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 East Hinman Avenue have any available units?
362 East Hinman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 362 East Hinman Avenue have?
Some of 362 East Hinman Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 East Hinman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
362 East Hinman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 East Hinman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 362 East Hinman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 362 East Hinman Avenue offer parking?
No, 362 East Hinman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 362 East Hinman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 362 East Hinman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 East Hinman Avenue have a pool?
No, 362 East Hinman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 362 East Hinman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 362 East Hinman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 362 East Hinman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 362 East Hinman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
