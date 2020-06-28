3616 Hollowwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4-bedroom, 1.5 Bath home has plenty of room for everyone! Right when you walk in the door to the left is the huge living room with 2 nice sized windows. To the right is the dining area which is connected to the kitchen. It even has a breakfast bar as well! There is a half bathroom on the main level which is super convenient! This home also has a huge unfinished basement! It doesn't stop there! Go upstairs to the second level there are the nice sized bedrooms, full bathroom and linen closet! To keep it going there is a fenced in yard right in the front of the house as well! What more can you ask for!?



This home won't last long! For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 4 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.