Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:19 PM

3616 Hollowwood Avenue

Location

3616 Hollowwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223
Riverbend

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4-bedroom, 1.5 Bath home has plenty of room for everyone! Right when you walk in the door to the left is the huge living room with 2 nice sized windows. To the right is the dining area which is connected to the kitchen. It even has a breakfast bar as well! There is a half bathroom on the main level which is super convenient! This home also has a huge unfinished basement! It doesn't stop there! Go upstairs to the second level there are the nice sized bedrooms, full bathroom and linen closet! To keep it going there is a fenced in yard right in the front of the house as well! What more can you ask for!?

This home won't last long! For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 4 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Hollowwood Avenue have any available units?
3616 Hollowwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3616 Hollowwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Hollowwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Hollowwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Hollowwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Hollowwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 3616 Hollowwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3616 Hollowwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Hollowwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Hollowwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3616 Hollowwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Hollowwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3616 Hollowwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Hollowwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 Hollowwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3616 Hollowwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3616 Hollowwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
