3613 Hilliard Station Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool internet access tennis court

Modern apartment in the heart of Mill Run is available for rent starting November 18th, 2019. This open concept one bedroom apartment is loaded with upgrades such as fresh paint, new carpet, kitchen with mosaic backsplash, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, updated light fixtures, vaulted ceilings in the living room, fireplace, spacious bedroom, balcony overlooking walking trails & pond. Large capacity washer and dryer in the unit. The community features a club house, tennis courts and a swimming pool. One small pet allowed. Minutes away from dinning, shopping, entertainment and major highways



