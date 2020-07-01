All apartments in Columbus
3613 Hilliard Station Rd

3613 Hilliard Station Road · No Longer Available
Location

3613 Hilliard Station Road, Columbus, OH 43026
Mill Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
internet access
tennis court
Modern apartment in the heart of Mill Run is available for rent starting November 18th, 2019. This open concept one bedroom apartment is loaded with upgrades such as fresh paint, new carpet, kitchen with mosaic backsplash, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, updated light fixtures, vaulted ceilings in the living room, fireplace, spacious bedroom, balcony overlooking walking trails & pond. Large capacity washer and dryer in the unit. The community features a club house, tennis courts and a swimming pool. One small pet allowed. Minutes away from dinning, shopping, entertainment and major highways

(RLNE4435234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Hilliard Station Rd have any available units?
3613 Hilliard Station Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Hilliard Station Rd have?
Some of 3613 Hilliard Station Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Hilliard Station Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Hilliard Station Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Hilliard Station Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 Hilliard Station Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3613 Hilliard Station Rd offer parking?
No, 3613 Hilliard Station Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3613 Hilliard Station Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3613 Hilliard Station Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Hilliard Station Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3613 Hilliard Station Rd has a pool.
Does 3613 Hilliard Station Rd have accessible units?
No, 3613 Hilliard Station Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Hilliard Station Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 Hilliard Station Rd has units with dishwashers.

