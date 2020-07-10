All apartments in Columbus
357 E Welch Ave - 1
357 E Welch Ave - 1

357 E Welch Ave · No Longer Available
Location

357 E Welch Ave, Columbus, OH 43207
Merion Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice two bedroom one bath located close to down town and short north. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout first level. Upstairs bedrooms are carpeted and bathroom is beautifully finished.
Nice big fenced back yard for children, pet or cookouts.
Property is pet friendly with additional monthly fee and security deposit. Water included in monthly rent!
Come see this move in ready half double.
*RENT REDUCED!**Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment available immediately at 357 East Welch Ave just south of German Village, in the fast-growing Merion Village neighborhood. At just $875/month, it is an absolute steal compared to rates just a few blocks north. AND it has been completely updated with:
-Newer laminate oak flooring on first level and new carpeting on second level -Updated kitchen with brand new appliances
-Updated bathroom with brand new shower surround and tub, vanity, and ceramic tile flooring
-Basement with ample storage room and washer/dryer hookup
-Top-of-the-line Frontpoint security system
-Shared backyard with new 6 ft privacy fence

Minutes from the shops and bars of German Village and the Short North, grocery stores, and the Parsons Ave/Children's Hospital revitalization, this spacious apartment is the perfect place to call home! Call (614) 568-3174 or email pm@parkerrealtyassociates.com for more information and to schedule a walk-through TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 E Welch Ave - 1 have any available units?
357 E Welch Ave - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 357 E Welch Ave - 1 have?
Some of 357 E Welch Ave - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 E Welch Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
357 E Welch Ave - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 E Welch Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 357 E Welch Ave - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 357 E Welch Ave - 1 offer parking?
No, 357 E Welch Ave - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 357 E Welch Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 E Welch Ave - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 E Welch Ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 357 E Welch Ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 357 E Welch Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 357 E Welch Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 357 E Welch Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 E Welch Ave - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
