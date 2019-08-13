3539 Bigby Hollow Court

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets extra storage

This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms two story home, located in the Golfview Woods neighborhood of Columbus, feeds into the Hilliard School District!



Near shopping, entertainment, and easy access to 270, this home is plenty convenient!



This home features a traditional layout with a living room, dining room, kitchen that opens into the family room, a half bath, and access to the garage on the first floor. The 4 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Each bedroom is a good size. The master has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the 2nd floor hallway! The unfinished basement includes washer and dryer hookups and plenty of storage space.



The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.



Pet friendly with landlord approval a one time pet fee!



Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for lawncare and landscaping.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.