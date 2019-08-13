All apartments in Columbus
3539 Bigby Hollow Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3539 Bigby Hollow Court

3539 Bigby Hollow Court
Location

3539 Bigby Hollow Court, Columbus, OH 43228
Golfview Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms two story home, located in the Golfview Woods neighborhood of Columbus, feeds into the Hilliard School District!

Near shopping, entertainment, and easy access to 270, this home is plenty convenient!

This home features a traditional layout with a living room, dining room, kitchen that opens into the family room, a half bath, and access to the garage on the first floor. The 4 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Each bedroom is a good size. The master has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the 2nd floor hallway! The unfinished basement includes washer and dryer hookups and plenty of storage space.

The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.

Pet friendly with landlord approval a one time pet fee!

Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for lawncare and landscaping.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 Bigby Hollow Court have any available units?
3539 Bigby Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3539 Bigby Hollow Court have?
Some of 3539 Bigby Hollow Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3539 Bigby Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
3539 Bigby Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 Bigby Hollow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3539 Bigby Hollow Court is pet friendly.
Does 3539 Bigby Hollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 3539 Bigby Hollow Court offers parking.
Does 3539 Bigby Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3539 Bigby Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 Bigby Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 3539 Bigby Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 3539 Bigby Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 3539 Bigby Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 Bigby Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3539 Bigby Hollow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
